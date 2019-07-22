Home Entertainment Kannada

Veteran director VK Prakash to helm Shreyas Manju’s film 'Vishnu Priya'

Accordingly, the producer has chosen veteran and versatile director VK Prakash to direct the one-film-old actor.

Published: 22nd July 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 01:08 PM

Sandalwood actor Shreyas Manju

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Vishnu Priya will be Shreyas Manju’s second film to be bankrolled by his father -- producer K Manju. The latter is ensuring that he gets the best for the next outing of his son, who made his debut with Padde Huli.

Accordingly, the producer has chosen veteran and versatile director V K Prakash to direct the one-film-old actor. He has chosen a plot written by creative writer Sindhu Sri from Dharward, and the team is currently working on the film’s screenplay and dialogues.

With a story in hand and the director on board, the makers want to hold the film’s script pooja on Aug. 9 on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi, and are planning a grand muhurath on Aug. 24.

Considering the fact that both K Manju and his son Shreyas are big fans of Sahasimha, Vishnuvardhan, the producer, as a tribute to the actor, has yet again managed to come up with a title that bears reference to the legend’s name. More information about the subject, cast and crew will be disclosed closer to the film’s launch date. 

SindhuSri’s plot was picked from 80-90 entries Manju, who was looking for original content, felt that the Kannada movie industry needs some good creative writers, and gave an opportunity to people with the talent. The producer invited scriptwriters to come with a subject, saying the best one would be considered for his son’s next project.

As a result, the team received 80-90 storylines, out of which they picked up SindhuSri’s plot based on a real-life incident. A team of experts, who reviewed various scripts, selected the work of this young writer, which they thought was apt for Shreyas.
About director V K Prakash 

The producer, who has made an equal effort in choosing the film’s director, has considered the two-time National Award-winning director V K Prakash. Also a noted name in the advertising industry, Prakash has created around 1,500 commercials.

The Bengaluru-based Malayalam director started his film career in Mollywood with Punaradhivaasam in 2006. He has so far helmed 26 films in different languages. The director, who has a long list of films in Malayalam, has also delivered a Hinglish movie titled Freaky Chakra, featuring Deepti Naval, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar and Ranvir Shorey, besides a Telugu film titled Kavya’s Diary, Kananda film Aidu Ondli Aidu (5x1=5), and a Marathi feature film, Shutter, to name a few.

The director is also seen in supporting roles on the silver screen. Prakash is now geared up to wield the megaphone for Shreyas Manju’s Vishnu Priya.

