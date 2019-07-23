Nishvika Naidu to star in Upendra’s next?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Upendra, who is basking in the success of R Chandru’s I Love You, is currently shooting for debutant director Maurya’s Buddhivanta 2, produced by T R Chandrashekar. Going by the line-up of his films, his next project to go on the floor will be director Shashank’s movie. While the preparation for it is underway, the director, who is making the film under his home banner, is also finalising the cast and crew. Nishvika Naidu is apparently one the actors approached to play the female lead.

Shashank, who has come with an unconventional plot for Uppi, is equally particular about who will pair opposite the Real Star, and after much thought, the director is looking to zero in on the Padde Huli heroine. A model-turned-actor, Nishivika started with Chiranjeevi Sarja’s film Amma I Love You, followed with Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial.

She is now shooting for Gentleman featuring Prajwal Devaraj and Ramarjuna, a film starring Anish Tejeshwar. If all goes well, a film with Upendra, with Shashank as director, is going to be Nishvika’s first big break, and an opportunity to work with one of the top stars of the Kannada film industry. Said to be a social drama, Shashank has been in last-minute discussions with Upendra for the yet-to-be-titled project, and the latter is said to have given his approval. They plan to hold the film’s muhurath in August, and shooting is likely to begin in September.