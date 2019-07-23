Home Entertainment Kannada

Pawan Kumar's ticket to Bollywood

The director, who started with Kannada, and made a mark in Telugu and Tamil, will now helm a Hindi film

Pawan Kumar

The journey of South Indian filmmakers to Bollywood has been a trend for a long time, and joining this list now will be Kannada director Pawan Kumar. Having made his debut with Lifeu Ishtene, the critically-acclaimed director of Lucia is foraying into the Hindi film industry.

Pawan’s last outing was the remake of U-Turn in Tamil and Telugu, starring Samantha Akkineni. Having also made his directorial debut on the digital platform with web series Leila, he now gets ready to helm a Hindi project. Pawan has so far kept tight-lipped about this move. However, sources say the director is getting associated with a big production house and will direct a film for a big Bollywood hero. Pawan is currently preparing the script, and a big announcement is expected to be made by the producers in September. Going by the preparation work, it seems that the film will go on the floor by the year-end or early 2020.

The director has been wanting to do a film on the chemical formula of Nicotine, which he had titled as C10H14N2. Whether this will now be made in Hindi, or if it will be a totally new subject will be known when the production house decides to make it official.

Pawan Kumar Leila

