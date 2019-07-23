Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudeep’s Pailwaan locks September 12 as release date ?

The makers of Pailwaan are looking for a pan-India release and averting a box office clash with another big film, for which the team has come up with a new release date. 

A still from Sudeep’s Pailwaan.

By Express News Service

On Monday, no official announcement was made till evening, but sources told CE  a Sept.12  date was likely.  Sudeep-starrer, directed by S Krishna is made under the banner of RRR Motion Pictures.

Since the film is simultaneously coming out in five languages, a decision had to be made in consultation with the concerned distributors, who are releasing Pailwaan in their respective regions. 

The production house had initially announced its release on Varamahalakshmi, which was further postponed. They were looking for an Aug. 29 release, coinciding with Sudeep’s birthday.

Even a mega audio launch, which was earlier planned for July 27, has now been pushed to a further date. The film, which stars Sudeep as a wrestler and boxer features Akanksha Singh in the female lead.

