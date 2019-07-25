Don’t Worry Be Happy: Sruthi Hariharan features in Mane Maratakide title track 

By Express News Service

Mane Maratakide, directed by Manju Swaraj, which features the leading comedy actors of Sandalwood, has Sruthi Hariharan playing the protagonist. The makers, who recently released a poster of the film, are now coming up with the audio.

The first track to be released this weekend will be Don’t Worry Be Happy. City Express got hold of the film’s latest still, which features Sruthi in the title track along with the comedians as well as Karunya Ram making a guest appearance.

“It is a commercial song, for music has been scored by Abhiman Roy. It has been sung by Vijetha Viswanathan,” says the director. In Mane Maratakide, which means ‘house on sale’, Sruthi plays a house owner who comes in contact with brokers. The film also stars Sadhu Kokila, Kuri Pratap, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Chikkanna and Giri.

“The horror comedy shows Sruthi in a role that is different from her previous films,” says Manju Swaraj, who has submitted the film to the censor board. “An official announcement of the release date will be made once we get the censor certificate,” he says. The film’s cinematography has been handled by Suresh Babu. Mane Maratkide brings together producer SV Babu and director Manju Swaraj for the second time, after Pataki.