Ganesh-starrer Geetha may see September 6 release

By Express News Service

With a slew of big Kannada films lining up to hit the screens in the second of 2019, the team of Geetha is eyeing Sept. 6 as the release date. Director Vijay Naagendra and actor Ganesh, who is producing the film under his home banner along with producer Syed Salam, are said to be working towards the target.

Now in the post-production stage, the team is looking to present the film to the censor board soon. In the meanwhile, a mega audio launch for music scored by Anup Rubens is planned to be held in August. However, an official date is yet to be announced.

The film has many things special going for the actor. The romantic drama has caught the attention of viewers for its title, and the audience is curious about the film’s content. The movie throws light on the Gokak agitation, which is said to be explored for the first time in Kannada films.

Geetha’s cinematography is by Sreesha Kuduvalli. The film featuring three heroines will mark the Kannada film debut of Parvarthy Arun and Prayaga Martin, it also has Shanvi Srivastava playing an important role.