Home Entertainment Kannada

Ganesh-starrer Geetha may see September 6 release

The movie throws light on the Gokak agitation, which is said to be explored for the first time in Kannada films.

Published: 25th July 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With a slew of big Kannada films lining up to hit the screens in the second of 2019, the team of Geetha is eyeing Sept. 6 as the release date. Director Vijay Naagendra and actor Ganesh, who is producing the film under his home banner along with producer Syed Salam, are said to be working towards the target.

Now in the post-production stage, the team is looking to present the film to the censor board soon. In the meanwhile, a mega audio launch for music scored by Anup Rubens is planned to be held in August. However, an official date is yet to be announced.  

The film has many things special going for the actor. The romantic drama has caught the attention of viewers for its title, and the audience is curious about the film’s content. The movie throws light on the Gokak agitation, which is said to be explored for the first time in Kannada films.

Geetha’s cinematography is by Sreesha Kuduvalli. The film featuring three heroines will mark the Kannada film debut of Parvarthy Arun and Prayaga Martin, it also has Shanvi Srivastava playing an important role.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganesh Geetha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
Video
Shobha Karandlaje at CID office after visiting arrested journalist Hemanth Kumar | Nagaraja Gadekal
High command has taken this decision: Karnataka BJP MP on Yeddyurappa as next CM
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp