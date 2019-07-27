Home Entertainment Kannada

KGF Chapter 2’s Adheera to be unveiled on July 29

Introducing Adheera on the occasion of Sanjay Dutt’s birthday on July 29, almost confirms that the Bollywood actor will be joining the KGF family.

KGF

A still from Yash-starrer 'KGF - Chapter 1'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KGF, starring Yash in the lead, redefined Kannada cinema in a lot of ways. The film, which released last year ended with a cliff hanger teasing a sequel. Hombale films, the production house bankrolling the franchise will unveil the look of the actor who will be playing the mysterious Adheera in KGF Chapter 2.

The production house made the announcement via their official Twitter handle. 

Introducing Adheera on the occasion of Sanjay Dutt’s birthday on July 29, almost confirms that the Bollywood actor will be joining the KGF family.

Rumors of the Khalnayak actor, as well as Raveena Tandon, coming on board have been doing the rounds for some time now.

Now it’s just a matter of days for the production house to officially announce Sanjay Dutt’s arrival.

The team was apparently keen to have Sanjay Dutt play Adheera, and had approached him even during the making of KGF Chapter 1.

But he had declined the offer because of date issues. However, this time, it looks like the production house has successfully managed to sign him up for KGF Chapter 2.

Currently, director Prashanth Neel and team are busy shooting for Chapter 2 in parts of Bengaluru, and

Kolar among other places. 

The film features an ensemble cast, which includes Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, Nassar, Archana Jois, Vasishta Simha, Malvika Avinash, and Ramchandra Raju.

KGF Chapter 2’s technical team consists of music director Ravi Basrur, Bhuvan Gowda as the film’s cinematographer, Shivakumar as the art director and Srikanth as the editor.

Just like the first film, KGF  Chapter 2, made in Kannada, will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

