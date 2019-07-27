Sai Kumar plays Ayurvedic doctor in Avatar Purusha

Home Entertainment Kannada

Actor Sai Kumar

By Express News Service

Actor Sai Kumar, known as the ‘Dialogue King of Kannada industry’ will be seen in yet another interesting role in the upcoming film, Avatar Purusha. The actor’s looks, unveiled by the team on his birthday, show him in the role of an Ayurvedic doctor named Ram Joisru.

The Sharan-starrer is being made under the banner of Pushkar Films, and according to the director, Saikumar’s role as an Ayurvedic doctor comes in two shades -- young and old.

“A specialist in Ayurvedic medicine follows a traditional life style, and circumstances lead him to Sharan’s house, who is a junior artiste,” the director tells us.

The title is reminiscent of the Hollywood blockbuster, Avatar, and the Kannada film will see an element of Trishanku and the slogan, Aswathama Hatha Kunjaraha, adding additional value.

The film features Ashika Ranganath as the female lead and Srinagar Kitty in the role of a black magician. It also stars Bhavya and Sudharani as part of the cast.

With Charan Raj scoring the music and William David handling the camera, the shooting of the film is going on at a brisk phase.
 

