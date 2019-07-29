Home Entertainment Kannada

'Dhoom Again' to mark Spanish model Janria Ider’s debut

Dhoom Again will be made in Kannada and Hindi, and the latter will be released in Bollywood as Speed Boys.

By Express News Service

Influenced by the title of the popular Bollywood film Dhoom, the makers of this upcoming thriller in Kannada have decided to call it Dhoom Again. With cricketer Sreesanth featuring in the role of an ACP, the film will mark the directorial debut of Rajesh Varma, and also Spanish model Janira Ider. The latter has worked in a couple of music videos in her country, and this will be her first acting stint in a feature film. Ider will be sharing screen space with four other lead actors - Vasu, Praveer, Rakesh and Arjun Shetty, who are also newcomers.

This is the first venture for producers Sujith Shetty and Raj Sethia. The makers, who have completed 20 per cent of shoot, unveiled the film’s first teaser on Sunday. “Since the film talks about the youth, and is more a biker’s story, we were excited about the title Dhoom. Since we can’t have the same title, we decided to go with Dhoom Again,” says producer Sujith Shetty. “A major sequence has been shot at Taneja Airport, Bengaluru, and we have used 300 superbikes and cars,” he added. 

Dhoom Again will be made in Kannada and Hindi, and the latter will be released in Bollywood as Speed Boys. The film will simultaneously be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

“That’s one of the reasons for signing up Sreesanth, as the cricketer is not only suitable for the character, but has his international presence. Secondly, this will be the first film for Janira, who will make her in Indian debut in all five languages,” he says.

The team, which is planning to shoot in and around Bengaluru, Mumbai, London, Bulgaria, and Thailand, have brought in stunt master Ravi Varma to choreograph the action scenes, while music will be scored by Gurukiran. “We will also be bringing on board a couple of Bollywood actors to play important roles,” Sujith Shetty said.

