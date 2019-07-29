Home Entertainment Kannada

My second film will be with Sharan: Producer Mahesh Danannavar

Producer Mahesh Danannavar has already signed Sharan for his second venture, and will once again get associated with Yogaraj Bhat.

Published: 29th July 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Sharan

Kannada actor Sharan

By Express News Service

Producer Mahesh Danannavar, who has been the driving force behind Gaalipata 2, has already signed Sharan for his second venture, and will once again get associated with Yogaraj Bhat.

“It is going to be a fresh combination, with Sharan-Yogaraj Bhat and me coming together for a romantic comedy. The subject is quite apt for Sharan. I will be taking up this project just as I complete Gaalipata 2. As of now, I can say it is a rom-com, and the plot will be set in North Karnataka. We will have more details to reveal, as and when we get closer to starting with the project,” says the producer of the blockbuster Gujarati film, Shu Thayu.

“Even as we go on the floor with the first, I am glad to team up with Sharan for my second project,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahesh Danannavar Sharan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
Video
CCTV images show the man trying to coax the dog into his car in T Nagar
WATCH: Dognappers steal Chennai techie's Golden Retriever
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp