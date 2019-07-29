My second film will be with Sharan: Producer Mahesh Danannavar

By Express News Service

Producer Mahesh Danannavar, who has been the driving force behind Gaalipata 2, has already signed Sharan for his second venture, and will once again get associated with Yogaraj Bhat.

“It is going to be a fresh combination, with Sharan-Yogaraj Bhat and me coming together for a romantic comedy. The subject is quite apt for Sharan. I will be taking up this project just as I complete Gaalipata 2. As of now, I can say it is a rom-com, and the plot will be set in North Karnataka. We will have more details to reveal, as and when we get closer to starting with the project,” says the producer of the blockbuster Gujarati film, Shu Thayu.

“Even as we go on the floor with the first, I am glad to team up with Sharan for my second project,” he says.