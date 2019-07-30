Darshan 50: Kurukshetra's Hindi version may get delayed by a week?

By Express News Service

Now that Darshan’s 50th film, Munirathna Kurukshetra, is all set for release on Aug. 9, the epic drama has got censor board clearance in all the four South Indian languages, and is ready to hit theatres on Varamahalakshmi.

However, the release of the Hindi version may take time, depending on when it gets the censor certificate. Even though the makers hope to release it simultaneously in all the five languages, they feel that a mythological drama reaching the Hindi market requires the right kind of publicity.

“Since the Hindi version of Kurukshetra may be released in 1,300-1,500 screens, the team wants to go in with the right kind of promotions, and is currently thinking of whether the release in the North can be pushed ahead by a week. At present, this is what the team plans, but nothing stands confirmed,” a source from the Kurukshetra team said.

Meanwhile, the movie, produced by Muniratna and distributed under the Rockline Venkatesh banner, will be released in four languages in the south.

The Tamil version of Kurukshetra will be released by Kaala producer Kalaipulli S Thanu, while Geetha Arts and Asian Cinemas is said to be distributing the film in Andhra Pradesh.

A distributor for the Malayalam version will be finalised in a day or two. Two-three distributors have approached the makers for releasing Kurukshetra in Hindi in the north, and a decision will be taken soon.