Priyanka Upendra-starrer 'Devaki' to premiere in Singapore on August 4

By Express News Service

Devaki, directed by Lohith H, which completes a 25-day run at the box office this week, will see an international premiere at Singapore on Aug. 4.

Priyanka Upendra, who plays the lead role in this women-centric film, will be attending the red carpet event along with her husband, Upendra. The makers will then go ahead with a global release, for which discussions are on with distributors.

The film, which opened to critical appreciation, also features Priyanka’s daughter Aishwarya, along with actor Kishore in the cast. Devaki’s music was scored by Nobin Paul and cinematography was done by H C Venu.