Bharaate’s first single to be released from Switzerland 

Sriimurali and the team of Bharaate will be heading to Switzerland to shoot the pending two songs from August 6 onwards.

Sriimurali

Sriimurali

By Express News Service

The makers, who are planning to make some noise with the audio release, have decided to launch the first single from the Alps on August 9, and even promise a surprise.

It's destination Switzerland for Bharaate from August 2

The action-packed family drama features director, Chethan Kumar, doubling as the lyricist too.

The film’s music, composed by Arjun Janya, consists of five songs and the album rights have been bagged by Anand Audio at a good price. 

Sriimurali credits director for handling huge star cast for Bharaate

The team is targeting Sept. 27 as the release date. This is producer Suprit’s first venture. 

The film stars Sreeleela as the female lead.

It has an ensemble cast, in which the three brothers - Sai Kumar, Ravi Shankar and Ayyappa Sharma, are coming together for the first time along with Avinash, Sharath Lohitashwa  Raju Waade, Manmohan, Uggram Manju and Deepak as part of the cast.

Bharaate Switzerland Sriimurali

