Home Entertainment Kannada

Adhvithi Shetty, Sameeksha to star in Fan  

Sameeksha, who played the younger version of Bhavana in 99, directed by Preetham Gubbi, will now be featured as one of the heroines in the upcoming movie, Fan.

Published: 02nd June 2019 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Sameeksha, who played the younger version of Bhavana in 99, directed by Preetham Gubbi, will now be featured as one of the heroines in the upcoming movie, Fan. The film is being directed by Balavalli Darshit Bhat, who has earlier directed a handful of serials.

This is his maiden venture into films. Aryan and Adhvithi Shetty will play the lead roles in the movie, and Sameeksha will be seen as the second lead, who will share screen space with the two actors. Sameeksha, who has made a transition from teleserials to the silver screen, has been cast as a serial artiste in Fan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Pakistan ended their losing streak in style | AP
Pakistan stun England as Root, Buttler centuries go in vain
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
Video
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp