Adhvithi Shetty, Sameeksha to star in Fan  

By Express News Service

Sameeksha, who played the younger version of Bhavana in 99, directed by Preetham Gubbi, will now be featured as one of the heroines in the upcoming movie, Fan. The film is being directed by Balavalli Darshit Bhat, who has earlier directed a handful of serials.

This is his maiden venture into films. Aryan and Adhvithi Shetty will play the lead roles in the movie, and Sameeksha will be seen as the second lead, who will share screen space with the two actors. Sameeksha, who has made a transition from teleserials to the silver screen, has been cast as a serial artiste in Fan.