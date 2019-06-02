Home Entertainment Kannada

Chowkidhar, Ganesh’s next film, is a story sans politics, says director 

The project directed by Chandrashekar Bandiyappa is creating hype with its title itself 

Published: 02nd June 2019 10:56 PM

Ganesh

By Express News Service

The term Chowkidhar has become synonymous with the ruling political party at the centre in India, and this is also going to be the title of Ganesh’s upcoming project, which will be directed by Chandrashekar Bandiyappa. However, the director clarifies that the title and the story have no political connections, and that it’s a family story. “The title goes well with the story’s thoughts, and holds the subject together, and that’s why we decided to go with it,” says Chandrashekar.

He will give an official announcement about the project, made under the banner of Fan Fare Entertainment, after the two pending rounds of sittings with the actor are done. The film’s first half will show Ganesh as his normal self, while the latter half will feature the actor as a 55-year-old man. The director, who has co-directed a couple of Ganesh’s projects, worked on the subject keeping the actor’s strengths in mind. “The character in Chowkidhar is something hatke for the actor,” Chandrashekar says.

The director, came to limelight with Sriimurali starrer Rathaavara, which completed  125 days at the box office. Meanwhile, Ganesh, who is gearing for the release of Gimmick, which is now in the post production stage, will start dubbing for Viay Naagendra’s debut directorial proect Geetha. The film is made under the actor’s home banner Golden Films in association with producer, Syed Salam.

