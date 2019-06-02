Home Entertainment Kannada

Kodlu Ramakrishna’s Matte Udbhava to star Pramod, Milana Nagaraj

The director, who made the classic Udhbava will package it as a mass subject; the story will start exactly from the point where he left in the first part

Udbhava, the Kodlu Ramakrishna-directed film starring Anant Nag, was a classic movie of the 1990s. Now, the filmmaker wants to take forward the essence of the action drama in his 28th venture, but this time, with a mass touch. The film’s title is Matte Udbhava, and Pramod of Premier Padmini fame  and Milana Nagaraj are the lead pair. City Express got hold of the first look of the film, featuring the lead actors. Interestingly, Ramakrishna has also brought on board Rangayana Raghu, who will play the character of what Anant Nag featured in the first part. 

The film, which starts rolling from June 6, has Apeksha Purohit roped in as the stylist, who is taking on a chunk of the overall responsibilities of the film. Also, the director has decided to continue exactly from the point where he left in the first part. “Going by what today’s generation looks out for, I have diverted the subject from a class project to a mass one, and I will bring in episodes that are close to real life in this commercial subject,” says Ramakrishna, whose last film was March 22.

“I have been wanting to take this up for some time. I have found a good production house   — Panther Creations, who have come forward to produce the film, as they found the subject very interesting. I took a year to prepare the subject for Matte Udbhava.”

Ramakrishna said his only intention behind bringing in Rangayana Raghu instead of Anant Nag was to have this particular character played by different people. Citing the example of the James Bond series, in which how various films had different actors, he said, “I wanted a different artiste for the same role, and we decided on Rangayana Raghu.”  

