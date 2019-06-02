Home Entertainment Kannada

Ramzan gift for viewers from makers of Roberrt  

The makers of Roberrt have come up with a special Ramzan treat for Darshan fans.

By Express News Service

The makers of Roberrt have come up with a special Ramzan treat for Darshan fans. Director Tharun Sudhir has been talking about bringing innovative ideas in his film, which has garnered the attention of the audience. The next update from the team will be a theme poster, which he plans to release on June 5. Without revealing much about the actors or characterisations through this poster, Tharun’s aim is to gradually grab the viewers’ mind, making them understand the narrative of the movie. 

Meanwhile, Tharun is in the process of finalising the film’s heroine. The director has decided not to repeat any female leads who have worked with the Challenging Star, and wants to go with a fresh face, which is taking time. Shooting for Roberrt, a film being made under the banner of Umapathy Films, is going on in Bengaluru.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp