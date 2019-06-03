Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Rishab Shetty, Jayanna Combines collaborate on project

The film, said to deal with a serious subject is in scripting stage; it is likely to be rolled in October; actors to be finalised 

Published: 03rd June 2019 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service
Rishab Shetty

After the success of Bell Bottom, actor Rishab Shetty remained tied up with a handful of films. But the actor is also busy preparing for his next directorial venture, which he plans to take up this year.

The project is now reaching its next level, with Rishab collaborating with the production house, Jayanna Combines, run by Jayanna and Bogendra. The duo has been associated earlier, with Jayanna Film’s distributing the Rishab-directed Kirik Party and Sarkari. Hi.

Pra Shaale...,  and this will be the first time both of them are coming together for a project as producer and director. This movie is touted to be a serious subject, which is currently in the scripting stage.

“The director has a few actors in mind, whom he is planning to approach. He will finalise the lead actors as and when they sit and come to an agreement,” a source told CE.  The project is expected to go on the floor in October.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
Video
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp