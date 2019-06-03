Director Rishab Shetty, Jayanna Combines collaborate on project

A Sharadhaa By

Rishab Shetty

After the success of Bell Bottom, actor Rishab Shetty remained tied up with a handful of films. But the actor is also busy preparing for his next directorial venture, which he plans to take up this year.

The project is now reaching its next level, with Rishab collaborating with the production house, Jayanna Combines, run by Jayanna and Bogendra. The duo has been associated earlier, with Jayanna Film’s distributing the Rishab-directed Kirik Party and Sarkari. Hi.

Pra Shaale..., and this will be the first time both of them are coming together for a project as producer and director. This movie is touted to be a serious subject, which is currently in the scripting stage.

“The director has a few actors in mind, whom he is planning to approach. He will finalise the lead actors as and when they sit and come to an agreement,” a source told CE. The project is expected to go on the floor in October.