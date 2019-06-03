Home Entertainment Kannada

Revealed: Nagshekar’s inspiration behind Tanya Hope’s character in Amar

Published: 03rd June 2019 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 

Abhishek’s debut, Amar, was released last week, and director Nagshekar has spilled the beans on how he sketched Tanya Hope’s role based on actor Mahalakshmi. One of the well-known Kannada heroines of the 1980s, Mahalakshmi is now a nun, and her real life journey inspired Nagshekar, which he has explored through Tanya’s character in Amar.

“I had watched glimpses of her personal life on the social media. At one point in time, she ruled the Kannada industry, and I found it interesting to see what took her to become a nun. I just picked a line to create Tanya’s character,” he says. The film, made under Sandesh Productions, has music scored by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Sathya Hegde.

