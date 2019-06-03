Revealed: Nagshekar’s inspiration behind Tanya Hope’s character in Amar

By Express News Service

Abhishek’s debut, Amar, was released last week, and director Nagshekar has spilled the beans on how he sketched Tanya Hope’s role based on actor Mahalakshmi. One of the well-known Kannada heroines of the 1980s, Mahalakshmi is now a nun, and her real life journey inspired Nagshekar, which he has explored through Tanya’s character in Amar.

“I had watched glimpses of her personal life on the social media. At one point in time, she ruled the Kannada industry, and I found it interesting to see what took her to become a nun. I just picked a line to create Tanya’s character,” he says. The film, made under Sandesh Productions, has music scored by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Sathya Hegde.