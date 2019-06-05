Prajwal Devaraj to get into gangster’s role for PC Shekhar’s directorial

Home Entertainment Kannada

Prajwal Devaraj will get into a gangster’s role in PC Shekhar’s upcoming directorial, which will start rolling from July 6, just after the actor’s birthday on July 4.

Prajwal Devaraj 

This is the second collaboration of the actor-director after Arjuna. Shekhar says, “We are going with a full-time gangster film. Though it is based on mafia, the presentation will involve no machetes, bloodshed, but with a lot of intensity.” 

The director also reveals that the actor will be seen in three different get-ups, the looks for which are currently being worked upon. 

The yet-to-be-tilted, project made under the banner of Chandanavana Cine Creations (3C), will be the first venture for producer Chandan Gowda. Apart from Kannada, Shekhar is planning to bring out the film in three other languages - 
Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

