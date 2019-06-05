Roberrt  poster will give some work to fans, says director

By Express News Service

The poster of Roberrt seems to have become so popular that it has become synonymous with the film. Director Tharun Kishore Sudhir chose Eid as the perfect occasion to give people yet another glimpse of the upcoming directorial starring Darshan. The unveiling of the new Roberrt-themed poster took place on Wednesday, and the Challenging Star himself did the honours. The poster shows Darshan, shot from the back, riding a bike. It has several different Easter eggs for fans to hunt.

To begin with, the actor has a new hairdo for the film. He is seen wearing a black jacket, with the logo of an elephant and a star rating. The number plate of the bike — KA 19 D 8055 (read BOSS) — is also Darshan’s name (DBOSS), given to him by fans. The look gives off a key element of the movie as well, as several people have discussed Darshan’s character in the film.

Director Tharun told CE that everything in the poster has an important placement in the film. “It is a perspective poster. It will give the audience some more work. It will make them think and go over it layer by layer, to understand Darshan’s role. Roberrt, said to be made with a massive budget under the banner of Umapathy Films. While the dialogues are by Chandramouli and Rajshekar, Sudhakar S Raj is the cinematographer. The makers have so far only announced that Jagapati Babu is on board.