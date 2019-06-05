Home Entertainment Kannada

Roberrt  poster will give some work to fans, says director

Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s latest theme poster for Roberrt, starring Darshan, has interesting side notes, which are said to have an important role in the film

Published: 05th June 2019 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Darshan

By Express News Service

The poster of Roberrt  seems to have become so popular that it has become synonymous with the film. Director Tharun Kishore Sudhir chose Eid as the perfect occasion to give people yet another glimpse of the upcoming directorial starring Darshan. The unveiling of the new Roberrt-themed poster took place on Wednesday, and the Challenging Star himself did the honours. The poster shows Darshan, shot from the back, riding a bike. It has several different Easter eggs for fans to hunt. 

To begin with, the actor has a new hairdo for the film. He is seen wearing a black jacket, with the logo of an elephant and a star rating. The number plate of the bike — KA 19 D 8055 (read BOSS) — is also Darshan’s name (DBOSS), given to him by fans. The look gives off a key element of the movie as well, as several people have discussed Darshan’s character in the film.

Director Tharun told CE that everything in the poster has an important placement in the film. “It is a perspective poster. It will give the audience some more work. It will make them think and go over it layer by layer, to understand Darshan’s role.  Roberrt, said to be made with a massive budget under the banner of Umapathy Films. While the dialogues are by Chandramouli and Rajshekar, Sudhakar S Raj is the cinematographer. The makers have so far only announced that Jagapati Babu is on board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Video
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp