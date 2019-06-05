Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudeep’s hard work for boxer’s role in Pailwaan  pays off

For the boxing episodes, the actor had to stay in the character for 25 days, says director S Krishna

Published: 05th June 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Sudeep

By Express News Service

A new look from the Sudeep-starrer Pailwaan was released on Tuesday. While the trailer of Pailwaan, which featured the actor’s wrestler avatar, has garnered more than 5 million views on YouTube, the new look features the actor as a boxer and has set a different kind of craze among fans. This look was released by five different stars from various industries. While Sudeep himself tweeted the Kannada version, Vijay Sethupathi, Suniel Shetty, Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi released the poster in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu, respectively, which has gone viral. 

“The boxer look is another shade of the same character,” director S Krishna told CE. He added that Sudeep had to put in extra efforts for the boxing sequences. “For the boxing episodes, Sudeep had to stay in character for nearly 25 days. The actor, who was trained to be a boxer, had to maintain that perfection throughout the day. Inside the ring, he needed to portray accuracy in the shot, with a lot of intensity, and also go along with the story. So a lot of things were involved in this particular character,” said Krishna, adding, “Pailwaan is a sports drama and we consider it a pan-India film because of two factors —the emotions in a sports drama can be understood throughout the nation, and Sudeep sir is quite popular across industries.” 

“The film speaks about a second chance at life and how everyone always gets one. The first half of the film will follow the character’s life when he is single, while the second half will be about the changes he goes through after his wedding. How a person approaches an opportunity differs depending on their age, and this will be the basic plot of the film,” Krishna revealed. 
The Kannada film’s dubbed version will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Pailwaan will mark the re-entry of editor Ruben to the Kannada industry. Also starring are Suniel Shetty, Aakanksha Singh, Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Sharath Lohitashva. The film is the first production venture of RRR Motion Pictures.

