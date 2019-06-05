Home Entertainment Kannada

V Harikrishna’s current focus is on writing

The music director-turned-director, whose Darshan-starrer Yajamana completes 100 days this June 8, tells CE that he now wants to get involved in every department of cinema.

Published: 05th June 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Music director V Harikrishna

Music director V Harikrishna

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Music director V Harikrishna made a foray into direction with the Darshan-starrer Yajamana, which became a huge  success. His debut directorial project, produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha, completes 100 days in around 15 centres on June 8. The film featured Rashmika Mandanna and Tanya Hope in the female leads. So how does the result feel for a music composer-turned-director? “I would like to thank people who accepted our work and made it a big entertainer. What prompted us to make this film is the desire to come up with a fruitful movie,” he said. 

If Harikrishna were to sit as an audience member, his views on the movie would be?  “There are many good things, and flaws, which, I guess, would be there in the biggest of films. There is no such thing as perfection, and there is always room for improvement. But the biggest challenge lies in entertaining people, and the result says that we have achieved that, and passed with flying colours,” Harikrishna, said, thanking the entire team for the success, starting with producers - Shylaja Nag, B Suresha and actor Darshan. “They believed that I could shoulder this directorial responsibility,” he added.
Harikrishna is now busy writing scripts. “I had a few one-liners, which I am developing along with my team,” revealed Harikrishna, who likes all kinds of subjects —action, romance and comedy. “It can be any kind of subject, except it has to be commercial and a subject that entertains the audience.”

As a music director, Harikrishnna is associated with Muniratna Kurukshetra, and is committed to Pogaru. Ask him whether he has cut down on the music to focus on direction, and he responds, “My love is towards films, and that involves every department. During my work in this industry, I am not looking at only a particular job, or any particular designation, but involvement in the 24 crafts of cinema.” He added, “At present, I have stopped composing music, and my focus is on writing. It’s just a phase, I might get back to scoring music later.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Harikrishna Yajamana Rashmika Mandanna Tanya Hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
Video
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp