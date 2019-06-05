V Harikrishna’s current focus is on writing

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Music director V Harikrishna made a foray into direction with the Darshan-starrer Yajamana, which became a huge success. His debut directorial project, produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha, completes 100 days in around 15 centres on June 8. The film featured Rashmika Mandanna and Tanya Hope in the female leads. So how does the result feel for a music composer-turned-director? “I would like to thank people who accepted our work and made it a big entertainer. What prompted us to make this film is the desire to come up with a fruitful movie,” he said.

If Harikrishna were to sit as an audience member, his views on the movie would be? “There are many good things, and flaws, which, I guess, would be there in the biggest of films. There is no such thing as perfection, and there is always room for improvement. But the biggest challenge lies in entertaining people, and the result says that we have achieved that, and passed with flying colours,” Harikrishna, said, thanking the entire team for the success, starting with producers - Shylaja Nag, B Suresha and actor Darshan. “They believed that I could shoulder this directorial responsibility,” he added.

Harikrishna is now busy writing scripts. “I had a few one-liners, which I am developing along with my team,” revealed Harikrishna, who likes all kinds of subjects —action, romance and comedy. “It can be any kind of subject, except it has to be commercial and a subject that entertains the audience.”

As a music director, Harikrishnna is associated with Muniratna Kurukshetra, and is committed to Pogaru. Ask him whether he has cut down on the music to focus on direction, and he responds, “My love is towards films, and that involves every department. During my work in this industry, I am not looking at only a particular job, or any particular designation, but involvement in the 24 crafts of cinema.” He added, “At present, I have stopped composing music, and my focus is on writing. It’s just a phase, I might get back to scoring music later.”