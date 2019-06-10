Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Rachita Ram should own up to the song, and not drag Uppi’s name’

... says Priyanka Upendra, who is hurt with the fact that the I Love You heroine has been dragging Upendra’s name into the song Maatanadi Maaayvade,  which has been making news for its bold picturisat

Published: 10th June 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'I Love You'.

A still from 'I Love You'.

By Express News Service

With Upendra’s I Love You, directed by R Chandru, moving closer to the release date, the song, Maatanaadi Maayavade, featuring the Real Star and Rachita Ram is being sensationalised all across. Now, none other than Priyanka Upendra has expressed her disappointment about the negative buzz surrounding the song, and about Upendra’s name being dragged by Rachita at every interaction. An established south Indian and Bengali heroine, Priyanka told CE, “Rachita should own up for what she has done, and not take Uppi’s name. Secondly, she is not new, nor has she come yesterday in the industry for somebody else to decide for her.” 

Priyanka said she had heard the story, and knew that it was a family subject, but she had no idea that the song was a part of the film until she watched a glimpse of it in the recent trailer. “I remember Rachita mentioned in her earlier interviews that she wanted to do something hatke, and was very happy about the song. I even checked with Uppi, who mentioned that it was part of the film,” she added, asking why Rachita is saying that Uppi directed the song, when director Chandru and choreographer Chinni Prakash were on board. 

“Uppi is a big director and actor, she should be careful while taking his name,” said Priyanka, adding, “In her interactions, she has only been mentioning about how they went about the song shoot, even when there are so many other things to talk about the film. If she was so uncomfortable, she shouldn’t have done it. After taking the decision, and doing the song, let her own up to it. Taking Uppi’s name is not good conduct and this has created a weird impression around the song.” 

Priyanka will have to wait for the film’s release to know exactly why the song is being sensationalised. “Even though I have designed costumes for a few sequences in I Love You, I was not called by director Chandru even for the muhurath, or any trailer launch or events of the film,” she said. 

The bilingual film in Kannada and Telugu is hitting around 1,000 theatres across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on June 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rachita Ram Maatanaadi Maayavade I Love You movie Upendra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
Video
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp