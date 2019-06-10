‘Rachita Ram should own up to the song, and not drag Uppi’s name’

By Express News Service

With Upendra’s I Love You, directed by R Chandru, moving closer to the release date, the song, Maatanaadi Maayavade, featuring the Real Star and Rachita Ram is being sensationalised all across. Now, none other than Priyanka Upendra has expressed her disappointment about the negative buzz surrounding the song, and about Upendra’s name being dragged by Rachita at every interaction. An established south Indian and Bengali heroine, Priyanka told CE, “Rachita should own up for what she has done, and not take Uppi’s name. Secondly, she is not new, nor has she come yesterday in the industry for somebody else to decide for her.”

Priyanka said she had heard the story, and knew that it was a family subject, but she had no idea that the song was a part of the film until she watched a glimpse of it in the recent trailer. “I remember Rachita mentioned in her earlier interviews that she wanted to do something hatke, and was very happy about the song. I even checked with Uppi, who mentioned that it was part of the film,” she added, asking why Rachita is saying that Uppi directed the song, when director Chandru and choreographer Chinni Prakash were on board.

“Uppi is a big director and actor, she should be careful while taking his name,” said Priyanka, adding, “In her interactions, she has only been mentioning about how they went about the song shoot, even when there are so many other things to talk about the film. If she was so uncomfortable, she shouldn’t have done it. After taking the decision, and doing the song, let her own up to it. Taking Uppi’s name is not good conduct and this has created a weird impression around the song.”

Priyanka will have to wait for the film’s release to know exactly why the song is being sensationalised. “Even though I have designed costumes for a few sequences in I Love You, I was not called by director Chandru even for the muhurath, or any trailer launch or events of the film,” she said.

The bilingual film in Kannada and Telugu is hitting around 1,000 theatres across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on June 14.