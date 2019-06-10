Will Mehreen Pirzada be Roberrt heroine? 

By Express News Service

Darshan and Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s Roberrt has been creating hype with its posters. Another talking point for the film has been the heroine. While a list of names has been doing the rounds, the latest we hear is that Mehreen Kaur Pirzada may be paired opposite the Challenging Star.

The Punjabi girl made her mark in the Bollywood film, Phillauri, in which she played an important part. She has also made her mark in the Telugu industry, with films like Nota, starring Vijay Devarakonda and the multi-starrer, F2... It is also said that she might be making her mark in Tamil opposite Dhanush.

“Mehreen is among the heroines who have been approached by the makers, and she is in the final list,” a source told CE, adding, “However, the director and producer are yet to take a call, and it will depend on the dates and commitment to the project.” Whether Mehreen will make her debut in Sandalwood is something we will know after a confirmation comes from director Tharun Sudhir and the production house (Umapathy Films), who have brought Jagapati Babu on board for Roberrt. The film’s shooting is currently going on in Bengaluru.