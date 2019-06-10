Home Entertainment Kannada

Will Mehreen Pirzada be Roberrt heroine? 

Darshan and Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s Roberrt has been creating hype with its posters. Another talking point for the film has been the heroine.

Published: 10th June 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Mehreen Pirzada. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Darshan and Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s Roberrt has been creating hype with its posters. Another talking point for the film has been the heroine. While a list of names has been doing the rounds, the latest we hear is that Mehreen Kaur Pirzada may be paired opposite the Challenging Star.

The Punjabi girl made her mark in the Bollywood film, Phillauri, in which she played an important part. She has also made her mark in the Telugu industry, with films like Nota, starring Vijay Devarakonda and the multi-starrer, F2... It is also said that she might be making her mark in Tamil opposite Dhanush. 

“Mehreen is among the heroines who have been approached by the makers, and she is in the final list,” a source told CE, adding, “However, the director and producer are yet to take a call, and it will depend on the dates and commitment to the project.” Whether Mehreen will make her debut in Sandalwood is something we will know after a confirmation comes from director Tharun Sudhir and the production house (Umapathy Films), who have brought Jagapati Babu on board for Roberrt. The film’s shooting is currently going on in Bengaluru. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mehreen Pirzada Roberrt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
Video
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp