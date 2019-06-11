Home Entertainment Kannada

Roopa Rao’s Gantumoote is doing the festival rounds

The film stars Prakash Belawadi’s daughter Teju in a full-fledged role

Published: 11th June 2019 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Roopa Rao’s film Gantumoote, starring Prakash Belawadi’s daughter, Teju, is currently doing the rounds of film festivals. The movie, which was recently premiered at New York Indian Film Festival 2019, won the Best Screenplay award, and also made an entry into Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards 2019. It will now be screened in Canada. 

Teju, who was seen as Prakash Rai’s daughter in Idolle Ramayana, will be seen in a full-fledged role in the film, which is told from her perspective. With Nischith Korodi as the hero, Gantumoote has Bhargav Raju, Surya Vasista, Sharath Gowda, and SriRanga forming the main support cast. 

Gantumoote, according to the makers, is a coming-off- age, high school drama set in Bengaluru in the 1990s. It’s a relatable story of a 16-year-old girl, and her subtle journey from the life that she thinks exists -- just like in the movies -- to the actual life. This is a tale of her struggles with understanding herself, and 
the issues of educational pressures, bullying, competitive environment and transcending the journey of first love. 

Roopa, who quit her IT job to pursue her passion, has directed and co-directed many short films and documentaries. She won an award at the New York Web Fest 2016 for her web-series, The Other Love Story.Gantumoote,  funded by Ameyukti Studios, is her first feature film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Video
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp