Roopa Rao’s Gantumoote is doing the festival rounds

By Express News Service

Roopa Rao’s film Gantumoote, starring Prakash Belawadi’s daughter, Teju, is currently doing the rounds of film festivals. The movie, which was recently premiered at New York Indian Film Festival 2019, won the Best Screenplay award, and also made an entry into Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards 2019. It will now be screened in Canada.

Teju, who was seen as Prakash Rai’s daughter in Idolle Ramayana, will be seen in a full-fledged role in the film, which is told from her perspective. With Nischith Korodi as the hero, Gantumoote has Bhargav Raju, Surya Vasista, Sharath Gowda, and SriRanga forming the main support cast.

Gantumoote, according to the makers, is a coming-off- age, high school drama set in Bengaluru in the 1990s. It’s a relatable story of a 16-year-old girl, and her subtle journey from the life that she thinks exists -- just like in the movies -- to the actual life. This is a tale of her struggles with understanding herself, and

the issues of educational pressures, bullying, competitive environment and transcending the journey of first love.

Roopa, who quit her IT job to pursue her passion, has directed and co-directed many short films and documentaries. She won an award at the New York Web Fest 2016 for her web-series, The Other Love Story.Gantumoote, funded by Ameyukti Studios, is her first feature film.