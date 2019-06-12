Body builder Mamatha Sanathkumar makes her Sandalwood debut

By Express News Service

Shooting for Santhosh Ananddram’s upcoming directorial, Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Yuvarathnaa, has resumed in Mysuru. Spotted on the sets of the film were Triveni Rao of Tagaru fame and Karnataka’s first woman body builder, Mamatha Sanathkumar.

“Shooting with Appu @Puneethrajkumar official #yuvarathnaa movie shoot at mysore, wait for my role,” Triveni posted on Instagram on Wednesday. Mamatha, a homemaker-turned bodybuilder, won a gold medal at the South Indian Championship, and is getting ready to compete at the national and international level.

She is making her debut in tinsel town with Yuvarathnaa, and will be sharing screen space with the Power Star, who plays a college student in this commercial entertainer. According to a member from the film’s unit, both of them are participating in the shoot. However, the makers are tight-lipped about their characters in the movie.

The film, made under Hombale Films banner, marks its third collaboration with Puneeth Rajkumar and second with director Santhosh Ananddram. Yuvarathnaa also marks the debut of Sayyesshaa, who plays the female lead. With this film, Radhikaa Sarathkumar is also making her comeback to Kannada films after a hiatus.