20 years of Surya Vamsha: Director S Narayan recalls special moments

By Express News Service

It is throwback time for the Vishnuvardhan-starrer Surya Vamsha. The film, released on June 15, 2000, completes 20 years on Saturday. Director S Narayan recalls a lot of special moments about the blockbuster family drama. The veteran director says, “A sensational hit, this movie gave breaks to a lot of people. To begin with, Surya Vamsha marked the production debut of H D Kumaraswamy, the current Chief Minister of Karnataka.

This film came at a time when Vishnuvardhan was a successful actor, with back-to-back hits. Personally, this film gave a commercial success in my career. It registered an outstanding collection at the box office, and became one of the highest earners in Vishuvardhan’s career.”

Narayan adds that the film also had Isha Koppikar making her Sandalwood debut. “The film created a new milestone in Kannada cinema. Its music, released under Jhankar Beats label, was also a big hit,” the director recalls, saying that a sequel to Surya Vamsha can be made provided Kumaraswamy decides to do so. “If he wants to repeat history with another film like Surya Vamsha, I would try to make his dream come true,” he says.