May 12 recognised as Vijay Prakash Day in North Carolina

By Express News Service

May 12 will be observed every year as Vijay Prakash Day at North Carolina. The honour was awarded to the well-known singer by mayor William C Dusch after his concert at Charlotte during his recent tour of the United Kingdom and the United States. He received the document a couple of days ago.

The voice behind 5,000 songs rendered in multiple languages, Vijay Prakash is overwhelmed with this recognition. He has also lent his voice to the Grammy and Academy award-winning song, Jai Ho, from the movie, Slumdog Millionaire.