Nagshekar’s Sanjay alias Sanju set during the era of pager

By Express News Service

Even as Nagshekar’s latest directorial, Amar, is running in theatres, the director is getting ready for his next project. Sanjay alias Sanju is the film’s title, which was unveiled by Nagshekar himself, on social media on Saturday.

A title poster drew attention for its design, and also created curiosity about the film’s content. Nagshekar is planning to set the film in the pager era. Also known as a beeper, the paging service was a wireless communication device that was popular in India between 1995 and 2000, which the director plans to revisit.

Nagshekar, who doesn’t want it to be a simple film, is doing a lot of research, particularly about this service. He says his forte is romance, and Sanjay alias Sanju will be a violent love story, with elements of comedy, and will revolve around the paging service.