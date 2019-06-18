Mane Maratikide to bring together leading comedy actors 

By Express News Service

Mane Maratakide, an upcoming horror comedy drama by Manju Swaraj starring Sruthi Hariharan and Karunya Ram, also features leading comedy actors of Sandalwood, including Sadhu Kokila, Kuri Pratap, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Chikkanna and Giri. The film is in the last stages of post-production work and is gearing up for release, which is tentatively scheduled for July.

The makers, who have unveiled a poster, are coming up with the first trailer next week. Mane Maratakide is produced by SV Babu, and is the second venture of the director-producer duo, after Pataki. Abhimann Roy, who worked in Taj Mahal, has scored the music for this film, while cinematography has been handled by Suresh Babu.

