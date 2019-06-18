Home Entertainment Kannada

Mane Maratikide to bring together leading comedy actors 

The makers, who have unveiled a poster, are coming up with the first trailer next week. Mane Maratakide is produced by SV Babu, and is the second venture of the director-producer duo, after Pataki.

Published: 18th June 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Mane Maratakide, an upcoming horror comedy drama by Manju Swaraj starring Sruthi Hariharan and Karunya Ram, also features leading comedy actors of Sandalwood, including Sadhu Kokila, Kuri Pratap, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Chikkanna and Giri. The film is in the last stages of post-production work and is gearing up for release, which is tentatively scheduled for July.

The makers, who have unveiled a poster, are coming up with the first trailer next week. Mane Maratakide is produced by SV Babu, and is the second venture of the director-producer duo, after Pataki. Abhimann Roy, who worked in Taj Mahal, has scored the music for this film, while cinematography has been handled by Suresh Babu. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
Video
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp