Poorna joins cast of Ramesh Aravind’s upcoming directorial

While Rachita Ram is already on board, a source told CE that Poorna is the other heroine who has joined the cast.

Poorna
By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

 

Actor Ramesh Aravind, who is wearing the director’s cap for his upcoming project, in which he also plays the lead, is set to bankroll the project from June 19. The film deals with the subject of social media and has two female leads.

While Rachita Ram is already on board, a source told CE that Poorna is the other heroine who has joined the cast. While details of Rachita’s character are yet to be known, Poorna is said to feature as Ramesh’s wife in this yet-to-be-titled project.

Rachita, whose I Love You was released last week has also completed the shoot for P Vasu’s directorial, tentatively titled Anand. She is now set to associate with Ramesh Aravind for the second time, after Pushpaka Vimana, although it will be the first project under his direction.

Poorna’s last Kannada film was a multi-starrer, Suvarna Sundari. Information about the rest of the cast and technical crew, besides the title, is still awaited.

