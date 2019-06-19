Sathish Ninasam to wear retro look for thriller drama

By Express News Service

Actor Sathish Ninasam’s birthday, which falls on June 20, is going to be a special occasion for him in more than one way. The day will see the release of the teaser of his upcoming comedy drama, Brahmachari, as well as the launch of a new film.

The yet-to-be-titled project will be directed by Devaraj Poojary, and dialogues will be written by Maasthi. Said to be a thriller drama, the film is set in the ‘80s and ‘90s and will feature Sathish in a retro avatar. The actor is preparing for a photoshoot, which will take place in the coming days.

As of now, the makers have signed up Arjun Janya as the music director. The team plans to start the shooting from July-end, and only after Sathish is completely done with Brahmachari. The actor also has a song shoot pending for Godhra, a film directed by Nandish and featuring Shraddha Srinath as the female lead.