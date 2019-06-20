I am the one to decide on my next move, says director Suri

By Express News Service

Director Suri has time and again brought attention to the fake accounts on social media being operated in his name, and requested his followers not to believe any updates without verifying their authenticity. The issue has reared its head once again, with the latest buzz about the director helming a project for Sudeep going viral. “Whatever has been said in my name, is not my doing, because I don’t like exaggerating my work, the way it is being portrayed now,” Suri said, adding, “I have registered a complaint thrice with the cybercrime police, but no developments have taken place on that front.

All I use is the message inbox on my mobile phone, and an email account. I don’t entertain any audition requests through social media.”Suri also took the opportunity to state that no producer can plan his next film and that he himself will decide on his next move. Referring to media reports of him directing Sudeep in a film produced by K P Srikanth, he said, “Firstly, I know Sudeep from Ranga SSLC days, and he is a good actor. So to work with him, I need to prepare with a different kind of a canvas, which is something I told to him in my last meeting.”

Suri added that he doesn’t like to work in a given time frame. “I need space for creativity, and only then I will work. At present everything is going into my upcoming film, Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, and my next project, Kaage Bangara,” Suri stated, saying he believes in coming together with good technicians for each film, and not form a fixed team.

Srikanth and Suri had got together for Tagaru, and the former was also the producer of Suri Popcorn... However, he walked out of the project 20 days after shooting began, and Sudhir, who has worked as a production manager to the director, has now stepped in as the producer.

“Srikanth didn’t like the concept of my current project, and we agreed on teaming up for another film. We have a business agreement, which I will take care of,” Suri said, adding, “I had, in fact, announced part 2 for Tagaru. However, after much thought I realised that it was not viable. Though all my previous films have an open end, including Duniya, Jackie, and now Tagaru, I haven’t gone back to those subjects.”