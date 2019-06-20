Home Entertainment Kannada

Nava Ithihasa focuses on declining girl population and its consequences 

A social message is what the director duo - Samarth  and Sri Rajani - are trying to explore through their upcoming film

Published: 20th June 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Samarth M and Sri Rajani are confident that their debut project Nava Ithihasa will change the mindset of people, as it is a subject that delves into the skewed sex ratio in the country. “The population of girls is gradually decreasing in our country, and its consequences in future is what we have tried to focus in our story,” says Samarth, adding, “There were times when we saw our great grandfathers married to two to three women.

But today it is the other way round. Men are fighting for one girl, and that is giving rise to gang rapes and also female foeticide. The future is very bleak for men, who will find it difficult to find a bride, and someone as their life partner.” 

A social message is what the director duo is trying to explore through Nava Ithihasa, which is now in the post-productions stage. With V Vikram playing the lead, the movie has been produced under the banner of Amrutha V Raj, who is also the film’s heroine. The camera work has been done by Raje Gowda while Vinu Manasu has composed the music, the audio of which was released recently. “We are looking for an August release,” adds Samarth.

Nava Ithihasa

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp