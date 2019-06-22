Home Entertainment Kannada

'Shivaji Surathkal' director Akash Srivatsa turns editor for Ramesh Aravind’s 100

Starring Ramesh in the lead, 100 will feature music by Ravi Basrur of KGF fame.

Published: 22nd June 2019

Ramesh Aravind

Ramesh Aravind (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

 

Ramesh Aravind and  
Akash Srivatsa

Akash Srivatsa, who had the opportunity to direct Ramesh Aravind in Shivaji Surathkal, now gets to debut as an editor in the actor-director’s upcoming directorial, 100.

Akash has been doing editing for short films, and that was something Ramesh was known for in 12 years.

“He knew that I have a good idea about editing, and always pushed me to try. During the process of making Shivaji Surathkal, he felt that I could do a good job at the edit desk, and took me on board,” says Akash, who is happy to be in the category of director turning editors. “Since Ramesh and I have a good rapport, it will help me enhance my job under his creativity,” he adds.

Starring Ramesh in the lead, 100 will feature music by Ravi Basrur of KGF fame.

Satya Hegde, who was last associated with Amar, will crank the camera. The film, which is currently being shot in Bengaluru, includes Rachita Ram and Poorna in the ensemble cast.

