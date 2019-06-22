‘There is a difference between a fresh director and me’ says Ravi Verma

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

June 28 will be a big day for Ravi Verma, whose first directorial outing, Rustum, will be released on the day.

Ravi Verma initially started off as an action choreographer 23 years ago and has since then worked with some of the top actors of Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industries.

The thought of directing a movie first occurred to him about a decade back, he told CE.

“Though I have been in the industry for 23 years, it was over the last 10 years that I started thinking of direction. The thought became a reality only over a couple of years ago. Through the process, I realised that direction is not as easy as it seems. As the film’s director, you are responsible for spearheading the entire project,” Ravi Verma said, adding that his experience as a stunt choreographer came in handy for this job.

Ravi Verma is currently in Chennai, where he is entering the last stages of uploading the film. “Cinema is a learning process, and as a director, I am learning the last-minute jobs,” he said. The debutant director added that Rustum was possible because of teamwork.

“Suri from Hyderabad, director AP Arjun, and art director RK Naagu were the first people with whom I built the story of Rustum. Later, we formed a team, with technicians and members of the cast coming together,” he added.

Action, according to him, helped him in direction. “That’s because we also do the ‘before’ and ‘after’ scenes of the particular portions. It is an added advantage and helped me plan better. However, as a director, I was meant to bring the 24 crafts under one roof. All this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of producers - Jayanna and Bogendra, cameraman Mahendra Simha, music director Anoop Seelin, editor, Deepu S Kumar and dance masters Imran Sardhariya and Raju Sundaram who have choreographed two songs, respectively. It is not Ravi Verma’s cinema, it has come from the entire team,” he said.

Considering his background as a stunt choreographer, what kind of film can the audience expect from him?

Ravi Verma said that he has evolved over the years in cinema, and knows now that a film should reach everyone. “There is a difference between a fresh director, and me. Rustum is a thorough entertainer, tailor-made for all kinds of viewers. Having worked with various people in the industry, I have taken cues from Hindi and Telugu films, and I have added my own texture to it in terms of richness, style and making,” he added.

On why he chose crime as the subject, Ravi replied, “My father was a sub-inspector, and most of my family members are in the police service. Even I wanted to be a cop, but landed up in this business.”

Taking care that he did not reveal the film’s plot, he added that Rustum is about a cop who is deputed outside the state, which results in a different kind of characterisation for Shivanna, the Century Star. “I can’t value his energy and I think it is just God’s gift to him. He is an actor who is always on the toes,” he added.

It is his popularity across other states that helped Ravi Verma bring together diverse artistes from across industries. While Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi makes his Kannada debut, the film also marks the entry of Telugu actor Harish Uthaman, Tamil director J Mahendran, Ganesh Yadav, as well as newcomers Arjun Gowda and Shivamani. “Rustum also features Shraddha Srinath as the female lead, with Mayuri as Shivanna’s sister and Rachita Ram in an important role,” he revealed.

While he begins the countdown for Rustum’s release, he is also getting ready for his next. “I have two new scripts and want to take it forward once I am done with Rustum,” he said.