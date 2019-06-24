Nagshekar gets his ticket to Bollywood

By Express News Service

An update by director Nagshekar on his Instagram account announced the director’s ticket to Bollywood. “AMAR RESULT!!! Friends am blessed with your blessings!!! Leaving to Mumbai to sign a HINDI FILM, AM DIRECTING!!! The director confirms this with City Express who revealed that he is getting an opportunity to launch a well-known producer’s son. He will be signing the agreement on Sunday.

“The B’wood producer, Joginder Singh who is launching his son, Bhavesh was impressed with the making of Amar starring Abhishek and Tanya Hope and gave me the choice of remaking it in Hindi,” says Nagshekar, who shares a photo of him with us along with the film’s producer.

“However, given the choice, I expressed my desire to remake another film of mine, Myna,” Nagshekar said. The film starred Chetan and Nitya Menen based on a real-life incident and was well-appreciated by the Kannada audience.

“They liked the content of Myna, and have given a green signal. More details on when I plan to bankroll with the project will be announced soon,” he says.

Meanwhile, the director plans to take cinematographer Satya Hegde to Bollywood, and will be roping the cameraman for this project.

As for the heroine, he has Tanya Hope in mind and would be soon approaching her for the role. If so, Tanya will be reprising the role of what Nithya Menen played in the Kannada version. The director is also keen on considering Bipasha Basu to play a pivotal character.

Meanwhile, Nagshekar had announced his next film in Kannada, Sanjay alias Sanju, whose content is based during the era of the pager, a popular mode of communication in the late 90s.