Wedding talk rules Meghana Gaonkar’s life

By Express News Service

Meghana Gaonkar, who has completed the shoot for Kaviraj’s second directorial project, Kalidasa Kannada Mestru, has picked up her next project. This time, she has signed on short filmmaker Santhosh G’s project. He is making his debut with a Kannada feature film.

Confirming her association, Meghana says she was initially hesitant about signing this project. “However, my entire perception about director Santhosh changed when he narrated the story, and I wanted his short films. When I heard the story of this plot, I thought it was a good concept and decided to join hands with him,” says Meghana, who will start shooting for the film this week.

“Santhosh has won many awards for his short films. he has potential and I am glad to have bagged a good project, which was finalised on Saturday,” she adds.

The yet-to-be-titled film is touted to be a romantic comedy, and a story that takes place in a wedding. “I can only reveal the one-liner of the film. The characters in the film are believable, and runs with subplots,” she says.

The film’s music is being scored by Judah Sandy. Rakesh, the cinematographer of Edegarike will be handling the camera.