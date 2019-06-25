Adhyaksha in America eyes August release

By Express News Service

With a title as Adhyaksha in America and having shot the major portions of the film in the US, and it was a tough task, says dialogue writer-turned-director, Yoganandh Muddhan, who states visa issue as the reason for slight delay in the completion of the project starring Sharan and Ragini Dwivedi. “We had to match dates of all the artistes and technicians for a 37-day long schedule in America,” said the director, whose film is now at DTS stage. “We are looking to bring out the final copy anytime soon, and simultaneously gearing up for the audio release,” Yoganandh says.

Adhyaksha in America, made under the banner People Media Factory, has an NRI investor, T G Viswaprasad as producer and Vivek Kuchibotla as co-producer. “We are aware of the big releases, but this is completely a different genre — romantic comedy. We don’t want to further delay the release and hence, have planned it in August.

The film sees a fresh combination of Sharan and Ragini, with the latter featuring as an NRI and different from her previous films. With Yoganand also writing the dialogues for Adhyaksha.., this is first time where V Harikrishna has scored music for Sharan’s film. The film’s camera work is handled by three DOPs - Sudhakar S Raj, Siddharth Ramaswamy and Anish Tarun Kumar. The art department is handled by Ravi Santhe Haiklu and Mohan B Kere. With Prakash Belawadi featuring in a pivotal role, the film star cast also include Disha Pandey, Sadhu Kokila, Makarand Deshpande, Rangayana Raghu and Shivaraj K R Pete, among other actors.