Ashika Ranganath,Prajwal Devaraj pair up in PC Shekhar’s directorial

By Express News Service

Ashika

Ranganath

The year 2019 seems to be a busy one for Ashika Ranganath. With her last film, Rambo 2, with Sharan having a successful run at the box office, the actor has been bagging back-to-back projects. While she is currently busy shooting for Suni-directed Avatara Purusha, her name is also confirmed for Pavan Wadeyar’s Raymo co-starring Ishan. The latest project coming her way is PC Shekhar’s upcoming project starring Prajwal Devaraj. The yet-to-be-titled film will feature the hero as a full fledged gangster, who the story is based on, while Ashika plays a role of a doctor. According to the director, it will not be a run-of-the-mill character for the heroine, but a very challenging role. With the lead cast set, the director’s next focus is on finalising the technicians, the rest of the actors and the film’s title. “We are planning to start the shoot in July,” Shekhar told CE.