Ganesh’s Where is My Kannadaka postponed

Ganesh’s focus is currently on his upcoming film, Geetha, made under his home banner, Golden Movies, in association with Syed Salaam. We also hear that the actor’s next project — Where is my Kannadaka — has been postponed. This was a film to be helmed by Raaj and Damini. The two were making their debut as directors in the movie that also had Patralekha and Arbaaz Khan making their Kannada debut. A muhurath was held in Bengaluru and the makers had planned to bankroll the project sometime in April with a major schedule chalked out in London.

However, it looks like the project is not taking off any time soon. Ganesh said about the status, “Since the location was the United Kingdom, where the cricket World Cup is going on, we couldn’t go for the shoot as we also had problems with locations during the schedule. Meanwhile, the team has taken some time to rewrite the script. We will start the project when all these things come together, but I can’t confirm the time frame right now.”

He is at present concentrating on Geetha, “Since it is made under my home production, I am looking into every detail of the film, which is now in the post-production stage,” said Ganesh, who has just completed dubbing for the film.

The film’s teaser will be released on July 2, which happens to be the actor’s birthday. According to him, the teaser is going to be one of its kind, featuring him in a never-seen-before character. The team then plans to come up with the film’s trailer in the next 15 days and is planning a mega audio launch in August.

Ganesh to work with RuggeD producer Arun Kumar

The actor was last seen in 99, and has Gimmick, directed by Naganna, ready for release. He has also gone through a couple of scripts, and given a green signal to producer Arun Kumar A, who has previously been associated with Tiger Prabhakar’s Rugged, which was directed by Sri Mahesh Gowda. “The story and screenplay for this project are getting ready, and the production will make an official announcement after everything is in place,” he says.