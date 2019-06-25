Home Entertainment Kannada

Saaho sound engineer Uday Kumar to associates with Lohith’s Devaki

The team includes Nobin Paul as the music director and HC Venu as the cameraman.

Published: 25th June 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Devaki

By Express News Service

Director Lohith H, who prefers using live sound, has brought on board sound engineer T Uday Kumar for Priyanka Upendra-starrer Devaki. He is the man behind the sound-mixing of films like Kabali, Visaranai, VadaChennai Viswasam and the latest action entertainer, Saaho.

“Like visuals, even sound forms a film’s backdrop, which I realised when I did my first film, Mummy - Save Me. Having watched Uday Kumar’s work, I know that he is a sound engineer who gives minute detailing to every sound that is happening in the background,” says Lohith, adding, “Thankfully, Uday was also excited to do the mixing for a Kannada film. He also found it challenging to mix the sound surrounding the ambience.”  Devaki — a tale of emotions - is gearing up for release on July 5. The suspense thriller produced by Raveesh and Akshay has Priyanka’s daughter Aishwarya making her debut, along with  Bollywood actor Sanjeev Jaiswal and Kishore. The team includes Nobin Paul as the music director and HC Venu as the cameraman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
Video
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp