Saaho sound engineer Uday Kumar to associates with Lohith’s Devaki

By Express News Service

Director Lohith H, who prefers using live sound, has brought on board sound engineer T Uday Kumar for Priyanka Upendra-starrer Devaki. He is the man behind the sound-mixing of films like Kabali, Visaranai, VadaChennai Viswasam and the latest action entertainer, Saaho.

“Like visuals, even sound forms a film’s backdrop, which I realised when I did my first film, Mummy - Save Me. Having watched Uday Kumar’s work, I know that he is a sound engineer who gives minute detailing to every sound that is happening in the background,” says Lohith, adding, “Thankfully, Uday was also excited to do the mixing for a Kannada film. He also found it challenging to mix the sound surrounding the ambience.” Devaki — a tale of emotions - is gearing up for release on July 5. The suspense thriller produced by Raveesh and Akshay has Priyanka’s daughter Aishwarya making her debut, along with Bollywood actor Sanjeev Jaiswal and Kishore. The team includes Nobin Paul as the music director and HC Venu as the cameraman.