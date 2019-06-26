Home Entertainment Kannada

Aishani Shetty is excited to bag her first thriller

She is paired opposite Gultoo hero Naveen Shankar in the directorial debut of Sridhar Shanmukha

Published: 26th June 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actress Aishani Shetty

By Express News Service

Aishani Shetty, who has completed shooting for Nam Gani B’Com Pass, has signed her sixth project, and she is elated that this yet-to-be-titled film will feature her in a different kind of role.

The film’s muhurath was held on Monday, and it will take off in mid-July. The project marks the directorial debut of Sridhar Shanmukha, and Aishani will be paired opposite Naveen Shankar of Gultoo fame.

The film is touted to be a thriller drama, and, according to the actor, the screenplay dominates it. “I felt so when the director was giving the narration, which kept me gripped,” says Aishani, adding, “For an actor like me, who has done mostly romantic films and girl-next-door characters, this is a different kind of a genre to come to me. I get to play an unconventional and quirky role.”

While a few members from the Gultoo team have joined the crew, the film, produced by Omakar and Prashanth Anchan, has music scored by Ronada Bakkesh. Keerthan Poojary comes on board as the cinematographer.

Aishani Shetty

