My first interest was music: Anup Bhandari

Now, ahead of the release of Aadi Lakshmi Purana, Anup revealed that his initial dream was to be a music director.

By Express News Service

When Anup Bhandari’s RangiTaranga released, few would have known that his first interest is music. Now, ahead of the release of Aadi Lakshmi Purana, Anup revealed that his initial dream was to be a music director. “My interest in music started during my engineering days. I started playing the keyboard when I was about eight years old, after which I started composing and writing lyrics for fun. During my college days, I realised I wanted to take up music seriously, he says.   

A multi-talented filmmaker, who has scored music for his two directorial films — RangiTaranga and Rajaratha—he has composed music for Aadi Lakshmi Purana for the first time. Directed by V Priya, under Rockline Productions, and starring Radhika Pandit and Nirup Bhandari in the leads, the audio of the film will release today. Anup has written the lyrics to the three songs for the album.

“In fact I wanted to enrol at the Berklee College of Music. However, it didn’t work out. When I turned director and started working on RangiTaranga is when I had the choice to create music for my films too,” Anup recalls.

All the three songs in Aadi Lakshmi Purana are situational, which helped Anup as a lyricist. “My favourite is Manase Muttaala which is about the ups and downs happening in a love story. It is a comedy of errors, which I have highlighted through the lyrics,” says Anup, who was complemented by singer Vijayaprakash on it.

“He sang Manase Mutaala along with Supriya Lohith, who said that this particular track reminded him of Nodamma Hudugi from Premaloka,” he says. For the second track Boom Boom, sung by Sanchith Hegde and Aishwarya Rangarajan, Anup says, he used a wordplay, while the third  Mudhu Sulu is a high energy patho song sung by Sidharth Belmannu.

As a music director, what does he bring unique to the table? “I only use Kannada words and don’t use much slang. The music of this film is slightly different from my previous two. RangiTaranga was more folksy, while Rajaratha was melodious and orchestral. Aadi Lakshmi Purana has peppy-sounding tunes,” he says.

