Director Maruthi, Nakul team up for Hale Dove Nenapalli 

As a title, Hale Dove Nenapalli is nothing but a slang, which means that every person in love has a past.

By Express News Service

“I felt that it was universal, and will be a catchy phrase. The subject demanded such a title,” says director T Maruthi, who will start shooting for his film in August.

The director, who started as a dialogue writer, made his debut with Vishwamitra, which is yet to be released.

Hale Dove Nenapalli is his second project, and stars Nakul in the lead role. 

The love story is set in the background of caste-based beliefs.

“The film’s underlying theme will be whether religion existed first or human beings, and it will delve into ‘how to overcome disappointment’,” says Maruthi, who has also signed up Tabla Nani to play a pivotal role.

“I am yet to finalise the heroine and the rest of the cast,” he adds.

The film, produced by Giridhar, has brought on board cinematographer Niranjan Babu and music composer Vineeth Raj Menon.

