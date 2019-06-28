Pushkar Films to collaborate with Senna Hegde for second time

By Express News Service

Director Senna Hegde and Pushkar Films, who had earlier teamed up for Katheyondu Shuruvagide, are collaborating for a second time. While the director’s first Kannada film was a romantic drama with only a few characters, he has decided to explore a rural subject in his second outing. “I’m personally thrilled to join hands with Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah again. The kind of free hand the producer gives to a debut director, it kind of boosts your confidence, and I felt that I am working with a friend. I look forward to going back and working with them again,” the director said.

Senna has come up with a comedy, and is planning to set his film in a coastal area. “The film will not be hero or heroine-centric, and will have plenty of characters. The conversation-based film takes place at an event gathering. People’s lives, happiness, bitterness, friendship, ego clashes - a combination of all these forms the premise of the movie,” he revealed.

Senna, who is planning to start the shoot in early September, may finalise the cast through auditions. “I have Abhijit Mahesh, who is writing the dialogues and Sreeraj Raveendran will be the film’s cinematographer. We are yet to confirm on the other technicians and cast members. A few actors from Katheyondu Shuruvagide, except the lead stars, may be part of this film too,” he said.

Producer Speak

Pushkar is happy to collaborate with Senna again. He said, “I felt that his last film, Katheyondu.., had a fresh content. Similarly, he has come up with yet another unique subject, which I came to know as soon as he gave me a narration,” the producer said, adding, “Senna comes with a strong technical background, and is good in execution. In his last subject, he had not given much priority to humour, which he is bringing out in this film. Both of us are looking forward to bring out a total entertainer,” he added.