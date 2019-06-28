Home Entertainment Kannada

Pushkar Films to collaborate with Senna Hegde for second time

Director Senna Hegde and Pushkar Films, who had earlier teamed up for Katheyondu Shuruvagide, are collaborating for a second time.

Published: 28th June 2019 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Director Senna Hegde

Director Senna Hegde

By Express News Service

Director Senna Hegde and Pushkar Films, who had earlier teamed up for Katheyondu Shuruvagide, are collaborating for a second time. While the director’s first Kannada film was a romantic drama with only a few characters, he has decided to explore a rural subject in his second outing. “I’m personally thrilled to join hands with Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah again. The kind of free hand the producer gives to a debut director, it kind of boosts your confidence, and I felt that I am working with a friend. I look forward to going back and working with them again,” the director said.

Senna has come up with a comedy, and is planning to set his film in a coastal area. “The film will not be hero or heroine-centric, and will have plenty of characters. The conversation-based film takes place at an event gathering. People’s lives, happiness, bitterness, friendship, ego clashes - a combination of all these forms the premise of the movie,” he revealed. 

Senna, who is planning to start the shoot in early September, may finalise the cast through auditions. “I have Abhijit Mahesh, who is writing the dialogues and Sreeraj Raveendran will be the film’s cinematographer. We are yet to confirm on the other technicians and cast members. A few actors from Katheyondu Shuruvagide, except the lead stars, may be part of this film too,” he said.  

Producer Speak

Pushkar is happy to collaborate with Senna again. He said, “I felt that his last film, Katheyondu.., had a fresh content. Similarly, he has come up with yet another unique subject, which I came to know as soon as he gave me a narration,” the producer said, adding, “Senna comes with a strong technical background, and is good in execution. In his last subject, he had not given much priority to humour, which he is bringing out in this film. Both of us are looking forward to bring out a total entertainer,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Senna Hegde Pushkar Films Katheyondu Shuruvagide Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Video
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp