Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer 'Natasaarvabhowma' completes 25 days, team heads on a success tour

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Natasaarvabhowma will be going on a success tour on Sunday. The film, made under Rockline Venkatesh banner, that released on February 7, is doing well at the box office, and has completed 25 days in more than 200 centres.

The team of the film will be travelling on Sunday to different places of Karnataka, including Haveri, Ranebennuru, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Shira and Tumakuru. The Power Star, who is currently shooting for Yuvarathnaa in Dharwad, has been meeting his fans, who have praised his work in Natasaarvabhowma.

The actor plays the role of a photojournalist in the thriller that also features Rachita Ram, Anupamana Parameshwarana, Ravi Shankar and Chikkanna in the cast. The film in its fourth week, is currently running in the Middle east. The film will hit theatres in Australia and Germany soon.