Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s next will be a mass entertainer

By Express News Service

A commercial film on the lines of Sarathi is in the making from Dinakar Thoogudeepa, The director’s last film was Life Jothe Ondu Selfie, a film based on friendship, which was a multi-starrer featuring Prem, Prajwal Devaraj and Hariprriya in the lead roles.

The director is currently penning a script that promises to be a total commercial entertainer, something on the lines of Sarathi, a film, which he had helmed for his brother Darshan, which was one of the blockbuster hits in the Challenging star’s career.

The oneliner is ready, the script writing is underway, and it will be completed in the next three to four months. The film, yet again, will be a complete package with family, love, sentiments and action being some of the elements,” says Dinakar, who is taking his time on perfecting the film’s screenplay.

“Writing a script for an action film takes time and it cannot be frozen with just the story,” he says.

Dinakar will decide the hero only after he completes the script. “I want to lock the script in and accordingly decide on who fits the bill,” he says.