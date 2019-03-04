'Googly 2' touted to be Prithvi’s second outing

By Express News Service

When Pavan Wadeyar’s 'Googly' starring Yash released back in 2013, little did they realise that it would be a game-changer of sorts. Movie lovers will now get to see another film of a similar name. Titled 'Googly 2', the film will be helmed by Pavan’s associate Rajaguru B and will star Prithvi.

The grandson of well-known musician GK Venkatesh, Prithvi entered the tinsel town with Naanu Mathu Varalakshmi in 2016. This will be the actor’s second outing after two years. The director, who plans to start shoot from April, clarified to City Express that Googly 2 is not a sequel, and cannot be compared to Googly. “This will be a love story and about mismatched couples, a subject that will be told in a fresh manner,” he says.

This film will be presented by Jayanna and will be produced by K Manjunath. So far, the makers have confirmed Arun Somasundaram as the film’s cinematographer. Meanwhile, Rajaguru plans to approach Natasaarvabhowma heroine, Anupamaa Parameshwaran to play the female lead, and Kriti Kharbanda, who played the female lead in Googly, to play a key role in Googly 2.

“Our production house feels that Anupamaa will be apt for the role, which even I felt after seeing her work in Natasaarvabhouma. Kriti will have a major role, one who actually brings a twist to the climax. We will be approaching both of them with our script soon,” he says.

