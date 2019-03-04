Home Entertainment Kannada

'Googly 2' touted to be Prithvi’s second outing

Titled 'Googly 2', the film will be helmed by Pavan’s associate Rajaguru B and will star Prithvi. 

Published: 04th March 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Prithvi.

Kannada actor Prithvi.

By Express News Service

When Pavan Wadeyar’s 'Googly' starring Yash released back in 2013, little did they realise that it would be a game-changer of sorts.  Movie lovers will now get to see another film of a similar name. Titled 'Googly 2', the film will be helmed by Pavan’s associate Rajaguru B and will star Prithvi. 

The grandson of well-known musician GK Venkatesh, Prithvi entered the tinsel town with Naanu Mathu Varalakshmi in 2016. This will be the actor’s second outing after two years. The director, who plans to start shoot from April, clarified to City Express that Googly 2 is not a sequel, and cannot be compared to Googly. “This will be a love story and about mismatched couples, a subject that will be told in a fresh manner,” he says. 

This film will be presented by Jayanna and will be produced by K Manjunath. So far, the makers have confirmed Arun Somasundaram as the film’s cinematographer. Meanwhile, Rajaguru plans to approach Natasaarvabhowma heroine, Anupamaa Parameshwaran to play the female lead, and Kriti Kharbanda, who played the female lead in Googly, to play a key role in Googly 2.

“Our production house feels that Anupamaa will be apt for the role, which even I felt after seeing her work in Natasaarvabhouma. Kriti will have a major role, one who actually brings a twist to the climax. We will be approaching both of them with our script soon,” he says.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Googly Yash Pavan Wadeyar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp